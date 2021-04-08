Liljegren was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday.
Liljegren has bounced between the Maple Leafs' active roster and taxi squad recently, but he has yet to make his season debut with the big club. The 2017 first-round pick has, however, picked up eight points through 12 AHL appearances this year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Ascends to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Returns to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: On active roster Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Sent back to taxi squad Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Rises to active roster•