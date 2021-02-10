Liljegren was assigned to the taxi squad on Tuesday, per CBS.
Liljegren has yet to play in the NHL this season, but he could make his debut as soon as Wednesday versus Montreal. He picked up one helper in 11 appearances with the big club last campaign.
