Liljegren (upper body) will be available for Saturday's game versus Montreal, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Liljegren exited Thursday's win over Winnipeg in the third period after taking a shot up high, but it appears as though his departure was likely precautionary. Look for the 23-year-old Swede to skate on the top pairing against the Canadiens.
