Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Back in bus league
The Maple Leafs reassigned Liljegren to AHL Toronto on Wednesday, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.
Liljegren was recalled as an insurance policy ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Buffalo in case Tyson Barrie (ankle) was unable to go. However, Barrie was ultimately able to gut it out against the Sabres, so the Maple Leafs are no longer in need of Liljegren's services on the back end. The 2017 first-round pick will return to a top-pairing role with the Marlies.
