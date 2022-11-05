Liljegren (groin) is back on the active roster, per the NHL media site.

A spot on Toronto's roster opened up when Nicolas Aube-Kubel was claimed off waivers by Washington on Saturday. Liljegren is expected to make his season debut Saturday versus Boston, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports, after having hernia surgery prior to the start of training camp. The 23-year-old blueliner supplied 23 points, 79 shots on goal, 60 blocks and 87 hits in 61 games during the 2021-22 campaign. Liljegren is slated to be paired with Morgan Rielly.