Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Back to minors
The Maple Leafs reassigned Liljegren to AHL Toronto on Monday.
Liljegren was with the big club for less than six hours before reverting to bus league. Teemu Kivihalme was also called up Monday and appears on track to stick with the Leafs for Tuesday's road game against the Wild, while Liljegren will suit up for the minor-league squad Tuesday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Recalled from minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Back to bus league•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Recalled by Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Back in bus league•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Ascends to big club•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Shipped down to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.