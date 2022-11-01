Liljegren (hernia surgery) was back up with the Leafs on Tuesday for practice, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Liljegren posted one assist in two AHL games with the Marlies during his conditioning loan. He skated on the fourth pairing with Filip Kral during Tuesday's session. Liljegren will be eligible to return to the lineup as early as this weekend.
