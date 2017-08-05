Liljegren has impressed Leafs GM Lou Lamoriello at the World Junior Summer Showcase currently being held in Plymouth, Michigan, theScore reports.

The Swedish defenseman was Toronto's first-round (17th overall) selection in this year's draft. He's making up for lost time after dealing with mononucleosis last season, but Lamoriello said, "Where he is today (Friday), and what we've seen of him, we're happy." Liljegren signed an entry-level contract with the Buds in mid-July, but the smooth 6-foot skater is still expected to play in his native land for one more year.