Liljegren was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Liljegren has yet to make his season debut at the top level. This move isn't an indication that he'll play Friday against the Flames; it's likely just a paper move. The 21-year-old has posted a goal and six assists across 10 AHL games this year.
