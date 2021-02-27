Liljegren was recalled from AHL Toronto to the taxi squad Saturday.
Liljegren will add depth on the blue line, while Martin Marincin was sent to AHL Toronto in a corresponding move. The 17th overall pick in 2017, Liljegren has been excellent in the minors this year with six points through eight games.
