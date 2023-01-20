Liljegren (upper body) didn't finish Thursday's game versus the Jets, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Liljegren took a shot up high and immediately went to the locker room. With no update on his status after the game, he can be considered day-to-day until more information becomes available. The Maple Leafs' next game is Saturday versus the Canadiens.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Nets marker vs. Philadelphia•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Ready to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Adds apple in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Lights lamp twice Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Back on active roster•