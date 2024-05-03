Liljegren registered an assist and three hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.

Liljegren snapped a nine-game point drought with the helper. During that time, he missed eight games with an upper-body injury and was a healthy scratch once (in Game 4 of the first round). The defenseman's place in the lineup is mostly secure, but it's not a guaranteed spot. He matched his career high with 23 points while adding 62 shots on net, 92 hits and 116 blocked shots in 55 regular-season appearances in 2023-24.