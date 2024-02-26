Liljegren (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Golden Knights, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Liljegren, who's collected 16 points through 40 contests this campaign, may end up being a game-time decision for Tuesday's game versus Vegas. If Liljegren's unable to play, Mark Giordano will likely slot into the lineup against the Knights.
