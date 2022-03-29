Liljegren has no points on eight shots in three games since being a healthy scratch.

He sat out against Nashville just over a week ago (March 19) after putting up six assists in his previous seven games. Liljegren's game has been growing this season, but the addition of Mark Giordano will push him onto the bench when the entire blue line is healthy. Until then, Liljegren will likely see 15-16 minutes of action a game.