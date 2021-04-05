Liljegren was reassigned to Toronto's taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Liljegren will likely continue to bounce between the active roster and the taxi squad down the stretch. He has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Ascends to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Returns to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: On active roster Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Sent back to taxi squad Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Rises to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Returns to taxi squad•