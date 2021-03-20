Liljegren was demoted to the taxi squad Friday, according to CapFriendly.
Liljegren has seven points through 10 AHL games this season but hasn't appeared in an NHL contest during the 2020-21 campaign. The 21-year-old blueliner could get into the lineup if the Maple Leafs run into any injury troubles.
