Liljegren was promoted from the taxi squad for Monday's game against Montreal, CapFriendly reports.
Liljegren recorded a plus-1 rating in 14:36 of ice time in Monday's loss. He's been held without a point in his two NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Making season debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Added to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Ascends to active roster•