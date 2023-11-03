Liljegren (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Bruins.
Liljegren was hurt after logging just 4:49 of ice time in the contest. This is the second time in a week he's left a game early, but his previous injury was an upper-body issue. If Liljegren can't shake off this injury before Saturday's game versus the Sabres, the Maple Leafs will have to either call up a defenseman or play one player short to unlock the ability for emergency recalls.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Good to go•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Injury clarified•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: First goal in 18 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Ice time dropping•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Goal and assist in win•