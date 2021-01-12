Lilgegren was cut from Leafs' camp and sent to the AHL Marlies on Monday, reports Sportsnet.ca.
The talented Swede will be expected to lead the Marlies blue line this season. Liljegren has 11 NHL games under his belt, but just a single assist to show for them.
