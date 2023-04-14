Liljegren scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Liljegren tied the game 1-1 early in the third period from just inside the right circle, closest to the wall, that ricocheted off Niko Mikkola's stick blade and fluttered through Jaroslav Halak's five-hole. It was Liljegren's first point in 10 games and first goal in 18. His ice time has fluctuated over the last while, ranging from a rare 22:52 (March 18) to 10:07 (March 29). The Leafs will release their playoff roster soon and it remains to be seen if Liljegren will be on the bench or in the media box to start Round One.