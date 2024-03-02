Liljegren took part in practice Saturday and will be a game-time decision versus the Rangers, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Liljegren has missed the last two games. He had been on a bit of a tear of late -- picking up seven assists in his last six games. He has two goals and 16 points in 40 games this season. Should Liljegren enter the lineup, look for William Lagesson to exit the lineup.
