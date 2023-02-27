Liljegren scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Liljegren set up a Mark Giordano tally in the first period and then scored one of his own later in the frame. Sunday's two-point effort snapped a 10-game dry spell for Liljegren, who went plus-2 with 13 shots on net and 18 blocked shots in that span. The 23-year-old blueliner has the potential to be a solid depth contributor, but fantasy managers will likely want to see him sustain some offense before picking him up. He has five goals, 10 helpers, 61 shots on net, 82 hits, 74 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating through 49 appearances this season.