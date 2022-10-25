Liljegren (hernia surgery) was assigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday on a conditioning loan, per the AHL transaction page.
Liljegren hasn't played yet this season and started the year on long-term injured reserve. It appears as though he is ready to see game action and could into some games with the Marlies before rejoining the roster of the Maple Leafs.
