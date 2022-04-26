Liljegren (undisclosed) will play Tuesday versus the Red Wings, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Liljegren is set to return after a one-game absence. He'll take his usual place on the third pairing. The defenseman has two goals in his last seven appearances.
