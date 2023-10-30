Liljegren (upper body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus Los Angeles, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Liljegren exited Saturday's loss to the Predators with an upper-body issue after recording just 11:45 of ice time, but it appears the injury that forced him from that contest wasn't overly serious. Look for the 24-year-old Swede, who's picked up one helper through eight games this season, to skate on the second pairing and the second power-play unit against the Kings.