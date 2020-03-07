Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Heading back to bus league
Liljegren was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Liljegren was one of eight defensemen on the roster prior to the move, which made playing time scarce for the 20-year-old. He should have a featured role with the Marlies, and the Swede will likely remain near the top of the list for call-ups if the Maple Leafs' blue line suffers any injuries.
