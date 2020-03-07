Play

Liljegren was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.

Liljegren was one of eight defensemen on the roster prior to the move, which made playing time scarce for the 20-year-old. He should have a featured role with the Marlies, and the Swede will likely remain near the top of the list for call-ups if the Maple Leafs' blue line suffers any injuries.

