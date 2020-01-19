Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Heading to minors
Liljegren was sent down to AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Liljegren made his season debut in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks. He had a shot on goal, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in 10:40 of ice time. He'll continue to see a large role with the Marlies while the Maple Leafs are on their bye week.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Gets call to NHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Back to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Recalled from minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Back to bus league•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Recalled by Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Back in bus league•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.