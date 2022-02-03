Liljegren was assigned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Liljegren will play with the Marlies during the All-Star break. The 22-year-old has picked up six points, 31 shots on net and 28 blocked shots in 27 contests for the Maple Leafs this season. He'll likely be back with the Leafs after the break -- their first game back is Monday versus the Hurricanes.