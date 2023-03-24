Liljegren saw his ice time drop to 10:52 in a 6-2 win over Florida on Thursday.
Liljegren has started to fade just as the often maligned Justin Holl has started to stabilize his possession game. And while he had an assist in each of his last two games, Liljegren may find himself down the lineup or in the media box as the team approaches the playoffs if this play continues.
