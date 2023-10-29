Liljegren suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's game versus the Predators, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
The Maple Leafs initially reported Liljegren's injury was a lower-body issue when he exited the contest. In any case, the defenseman remains day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Kings.
