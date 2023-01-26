Liljegren had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Liljegren did his damage late. He tied the score at 2-2 with 4:11 left in regulation by shoveling a rebound over Igor Shesterkin's glove, then set up Mitch Marner's game-winner 19 seconds into overtime. This was Liljegren's second multi-point game of the season, as the 23-year-old defenseman potted two goals against the Golden Knights on Nov. 8.