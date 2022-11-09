Liljegren scored two goals on two shots and added four hits and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

In his third game of the season, Liljegren collected his first points by blasting home shots from both faceoffs circles, one in the first period and one in the second. The 23-year-old blueliner had a solid first NHL season in 2021-22 with five goals and 23 points in 61 games, and he's flashed some offensive upside in the AHL, but until he works his way into some power-play time for Toronto, his fantasy ceiling will be limited.