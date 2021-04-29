Liljegren will join Toronto's active roster and make his season debut Thursday versus Vancouver, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Morgan Rielly (rest) and Jake Muzzin (rest) are both getting the night off, giving Liljegren the opportunity to make his season debut against the Canucks. He's picked up nine points through 14 AHL appearances this year.
