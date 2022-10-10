Liljegren (hernia surgery) was moved to long-term injured reserve Monday by the Leafs.
Liljegren will be sidelined for at least 10 games and 24 days of the NHL season following the designation. He had hernia surgery prior to training camp and was initially given a six-week timetable for his return.
