Liljegren will move into the top four for Wednesday's game against Chicago, reports Sportsnet.ca.
Justin Holl will be a scratch this Wednesday for the first time this season and that opens up a spot for Liljegren to slide in beside Mark Giordano on the second pair. Liljegren's development has catapulted him over fellow Swede Rasmus Sandin on the team depth chart.
