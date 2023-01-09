Liljegren scored a goal in Toronto's 6-2 victory over the Flyers on Sunday.
Liljegren netted a shorthanded marker at 10:07 of the second period, which elevated Toronto's lead to 4-2. He has three goals and eight points in 30 games this season. Liljegren had been limited to two assists in his previous 13 games.
