Liljegren (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against the Capitals, David Alter of The Hockey News

It sounds like Liljegren's absence Sunday is mostly precautionary and he should be back in the lineup Tuesday against Detroit barring a setback. The 22-year-old is averaging 16:24 of ice time with 22 points through 59 games this season. Carl Dahlstrom will take his place Sunday.