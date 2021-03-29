Liljegren was recalled from the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Liljegren has seven points in 11 AHL games this season but hasn't seen any NHL action yet. Barring any injuries, he should continue watching from the press box.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Ascends to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Dropped to AHL affiliate•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Joins active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Bumps to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Rises from AHL•