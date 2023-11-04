The Maple Leafs put Liljegren (ankle) on long-term injured reserve Saturday.

Liljegren suffered a high-ankle sprain late in the first period of Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Boston, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports. He won't be eligible to return before Nov. 30 against Seattle. It's a tough loss for the Maple Leafs because Liljegren was eating up valuable minutes as a second-pairing defenseman. Liljegren has one assist, 18 blocked shots and eight hits in 10 games this season.