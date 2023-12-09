Liljegren (ankle) is back at practice Saturday, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.
Liljegren is seeing time at the morning skate as the seventh defenseman. He has been out of action since Nov. 2 due to a high-ankle sprain and still has plenty of work to do before he gets back into the lineup. Liljegren has one assist in 10 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Placed on long-term injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Will miss significant time•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Exits contest•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Good to go•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Injury clarified•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Suffers lower-body injury•