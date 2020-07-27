Liljegren (undisclosed) joined his teammates for Monday's practice session.
While it's certainly a good sign to see Liljegren back on the ice, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting to see him skating in any games this postseason. The blueliner would likely need multiple injuries to crop up in order to crack the lineup, even with the Leafs allowed to dress seven defensemen.
