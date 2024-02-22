Liljegren notched two assists, two shots on goal, three hits and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Liljegren helped get the Maple Leafs on the right path early, providing both assists in the first period. He has seven helpers over his last four games -- he's stepped up in a big way while the team's defense corps was missing multiple regulars. Liljegren is likely to see a reduced role starting Thursday, as Morgan Rielly is poised to return from a five-game suspension. Liljegren has 16 points, 41 shots on net, 53 hits, 83 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 38 appearances, and he should still remain in a top-four role.