Liljegren penned a two-year, $2.8 million contract extension with Toronto on Monday.
Liljegren set new personal bests in games (61), goals (five) and assists (18) this past season and figures to remain a fixture on the Leafs' blue line next year. How much ice time he gets will likely depend on whether the team re-signs Ilya Lyubushkin in the offseason. Still, Liljegren should be capable of offering decent mid-range fantasy value heading into the 2022-23 campaign given his offensive upside.
