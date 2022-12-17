Liljegren (hand) said he is ready to play Saturday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Liljegren said that he blocked a shot Thursday and while his hand swelled up, x-rays proved negative. The 23-year-old defenseman has two goals and five points in 20 games this season.
