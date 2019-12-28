Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Recalled by Leafs
The Maple Leafs recalled Liljegren from AHL Toronto on Saturday.
The Maple Leafs now have eight healthy defensemen on their roster ahead of Saturday's clash against the Rangers. Liljegren -- a 2017 first-round pick -- still hasn't made his NHL debut, but he's been productive in the AHL this year with 17 points through 27 games. It's unclear if he'll draw in during this stint with the big club, however.
