Liljegren was promoted from AHL Toronto on Monday.

Liljegren served as a healthy scratch in each of his previous four appearances on the 23-man roster and will likely do so again versus Minnesota on Tuesday. If the Swede does get into the lineup, it would likely be at the expense of Justin Holl. In the minors, the 20-year-old has racked up three goals and 14 helpers in 27 contests and could make his NHL debut soon.