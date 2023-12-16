Liljegren (ankle) will be activated from LTIR ahead of his return to the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Liljegren will return from a 17-game absence after suffering a high-ankle sprain versus the Bruins on Nov. 2. He could be paired with Morgan Rielly in Saturday's contest because T.J. Brodie (illness) may be unavailable. Liljegren has one assist, six goals on goal, 18 blocked shots and eight hits in 10 games this season.