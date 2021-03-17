Liljegren was recalled from AHL Toronto and assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Liljegren will add depth on the blue line for the Maple Leafs. The 2017 first-round pick (17th overall) has impressed in the minors this year, providing a goal and six assists across 10 games.
