Liljegren (ankle) has been deemed unavailable for the upcoming 2019 World Junior Championships.

The 19-year-old will be unable to represent Sweden at the annual junior showcase because of a high-ankle sprain. This is an unfortunate development for the promising blueliner, who was expected to play a significant role for the Triple Crowns. While Liljegren has yet to play at the NHL level in 2018-19, he has been effective in his second season with the AHL's Marlies, scoring a pair of goals and posting eight points in 19 games.