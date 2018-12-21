Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Ruled out for World Jr. Tournament
Liljegren (ankle) has been deemed unavailable for the upcoming 2019 World Junior Championships.
The 19-year-old will be unable to represent Sweden at the annual junior showcase because of a high-ankle sprain. This is an unfortunate development for the promising blueliner, who was expected to play a significant role for the Triple Crowns. While Liljegren has yet to play at the NHL level in 2018-19, he has been effective in his second season with the AHL's Marlies, scoring a pair of goals and posting eight points in 19 games.
