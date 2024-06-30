Liljegren signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Maple Leafs on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Liljegren took on a bigger role last year, resulting in an average of 19:40 of ice time through 55 games. He scored three goals and 23 points. He should remain a staple in Toronto's top-four for the next two seasons.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Chips in with helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Returning Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Hoping to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Not returning before final week•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Will miss time•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Out with upper-body injury•