Liljegren signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Maple Leafs on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Liljegren took on a bigger role last year, resulting in an average of 19:40 of ice time through 55 games. He scored three goals and 23 points. He should remain a staple in Toronto's top-four for the next two seasons.

